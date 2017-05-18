Wellington firm taking NZ products to United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabi
Since opening the office, the company has secured contracts including reviewing Oman's education system and working with Dubai police in relation to a world-first DNA testing product developed in New Zealand. Maven commercial director Paul Sinclair said they never would have looked at the Middle East as a growth market had they not accepted an invitation from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise to scope it out.
