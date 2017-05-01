Weir Oil & Gas Announces New EMEA Reg...

Weir Oil & Gas Announces New EMEA Regional Leader

Le Gloahec will lead the Weir Oil & Gas business unit, which is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He will have responsibility for manufacturing and service of pressure control equipment, rotating equipment, OCTG Tubular products as well as Operational and Maintenance contracts with end user E&P companies and national oil companies across the Middle East, Africa, Caspian and Europe regions.

Chicago, IL

