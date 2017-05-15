USO2O O O O U U...O U Uoeo OaO1U O O O U Uoe O O OaU...O O1O Oa U...O U O3 ...

The Ministry of Finance recently held the second meeting of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council for 2017 in its headquarter in the Dubai. The meeting was headed by HE Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF and Chairman of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council, in the presence of HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at MoF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.