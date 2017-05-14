UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's exploring bid for Palmer & Harvey - Sky News
May 26 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is in the early stages of examining a takeover bid for wholesaler Palmer & Harvey , Sky News reported. P&H, owned by its current and former employees, distributes tobacco, alcohol, chilled and frozen products to about 90,000 retail outlets from a fleet of over 1,300 vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC