UPDATE 1-UK's Sainsbury's exploring bid for Palmer & Harvey - Sky News

UK's Sainsbury's exploring bid for Palmer & Harvey

May 26 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is in the early stages of examining a takeover bid for wholesaler Palmer & Harvey , Sky News reported. P&H, owned by its current and former employees, distributes tobacco, alcohol, chilled and frozen products to about 90,000 retail outlets from a fleet of over 1,300 vehicles.

