UPDATE 1-UAE developer Aldar's Q1 net profit falls, beats forecasts

May 9

May 9 Aldar Properties, the builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported a small drop in first quarter profit on Tuesday, and said it is seeing growth opportunities in the middle-income market. The results come against a slowing economy and weak property market in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates.

