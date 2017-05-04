United Arab Emirates to tow iceberg f...

United Arab Emirates to tow iceberg from Antarctica to relieve drought: report

14 hrs ago

In the midst of a scorching drought that climatologists say may last another 25 years, the United Arab Emirates is planning to tow an iceberg from Antarctica to the shores of the Middle Eastern nation, the U.K. Express reported Friday . The iceberg would be used to provide drinking water to residents.

Chicago, IL

