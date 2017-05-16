UI partners with United Arab Emirates...

UI partners with United Arab Emirates school on engineering degrees

The News-Gazette

Expanding its global ties in the Middle East, the University of Illinois has signed a new program with an 8-year-old university in the United Arab Emirates that would allow students to get a bachelor's degree from that school and a master's from Illinois. The university signed a memorandum of understanding with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, a school founded in 2009 and styled after U.S. universities.

