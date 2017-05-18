UAE Minister Says Iran Has Chance To Reset 'Troubled' Ties With Its Neighbors
A senior official in the United Arab Emirates says Iran has a chance to mend its "troubled relations" with its Middle East neighbors after the landslide reelection of President Hassan Rohani. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on May 21 said on Twitter that with Rohani's reelection, he hoped Iran would "reset its troubled relations with neighbours.
