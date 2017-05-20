UAE Emirate of Sharjah to promote tourism in China's Shanghai, Shenzhen

The foreign direct investment office of Sharjah, member of United Arab Emirates , is targeting events in Chinese metropolises Shanghai and Shenzhen, in a bid to increase the UAE's business opportunities, state news agency WAM reported. The organization will be exhibiting at the 2017 World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment, which takes place in Shanghai on May 23-24, and then at the China Offshore Summit, to be held in Shenzhen on May 24-25.

