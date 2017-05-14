UAE commutes death sentence of 10 Ind...

UAE commutes death sentence of 10 Indian convicts for murdering Pakistan man

Abu Dhabi: A court in Abu Dhabi has commuted the death sentence given to 10 Indian men for murdering a Pakistani man in 2015 following a feud over bootlegging. According to the verdict on Thursday by the Al Ain Court of Appeals, the Indian men from Punjab will now serve jail terms ranging from one to three and a half years, Gulf News reported.

