UAE commutes death sentence of 10 Indian convicts for murdering Pakistan man
Abu Dhabi: A court in Abu Dhabi has commuted the death sentence given to 10 Indian men for murdering a Pakistani man in 2015 following a feud over bootlegging. According to the verdict on Thursday by the Al Ain Court of Appeals, the Indian men from Punjab will now serve jail terms ranging from one to three and a half years, Gulf News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr '17
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC