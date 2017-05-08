U.S.-Made Airplanes Deployed in Libya's Civil War, in Defiance of U.N.

Visitors inspect a Thrush S2R-T660 turboprop border patrol aircraft, outfitted by Archangel, on the opening day of the Dubai Air Show on Nov. 8, 2015. American military hardware is being used to undermine official U.S. policy in Libya, TIME has learned, as the United Arab Emirates has deployed warplanes manufactured in the U.S. in Libya in violation of a United Nations arms embargo.

