Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has successfully concluded the ninth edition of Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. The exhibition is a flagship initiative under the Dubai Art Season umbrella and served as a conclusion to the season, taking place from 15th to 30th April in Wafi Mall.

