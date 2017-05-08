'U...O1O O O O Uoe O U O Usu Uoe U U O O O U O1O O Uoe' Uoeo OaOaU... O Uso OaU O U OaO O3O1O&cop...
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has successfully concluded the ninth edition of Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. The exhibition is a flagship initiative under the Dubai Art Season umbrella and served as a conclusion to the season, taking place from 15th to 30th April in Wafi Mall.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
