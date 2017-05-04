U...O U O2 O O Uoe O U U...O U Uoe O U O1O U U...Uoe Uoeusu O1 U...O U O O ...

U...O U O2 O O Uoe O U U...O U Uoe O ...

Dubai International Financial Centre , the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai Land Department to allow entities based in the Centre to purchase and register properties with the DLD. The strategic agreement, signed by H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and H.E. Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, will simplify the land owner registration process with DLD for DIFC-based companies, partnerships, foundations, Real Estate Investment Trusts and real estate funds.

Chicago, IL

