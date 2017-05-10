Trump to meet at the White House with UAE crown prince
" The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with a leader of the United Arab Emirates next week. White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will meet on Monday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House.
