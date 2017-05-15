Trump meets with UAE crown prince ahead of overseas trip
The president welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates on Monday for their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office. Sitting alongside one another in the Oval Office, Trump called Sheikh Mohammed a "very special person" who loves his country and loves the U.S. Sheikh Mohammed's visit comes days before Trump travels to fellow Arab Gulf nation, Saudi Arabia, in the first leg of his four-country foreign trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC