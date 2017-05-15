Trump meets with UAE crown prince ahe...

Trump meets with UAE crown prince ahead of overseas trip

The president welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates on Monday for their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office. Sitting alongside one another in the Oval Office, Trump called Sheikh Mohammed a "very special person" who loves his country and loves the U.S. Sheikh Mohammed's visit comes days before Trump travels to fellow Arab Gulf nation, Saudi Arabia, in the first leg of his four-country foreign trip.

