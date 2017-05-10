Trump administration approves $2 bill...

Trump administration approves $2 billion Patriot missile deal for the United Arab Emirates

A Patriot missile is launched by Soldiers from C-Battery, 3rd Battalion , 4th Air Defense Field Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade A set of three Army Patriot missile launchers assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment protecting the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing in what is believed to be the UAE. A Patriot missile is launched by Soldiers from C-Battery, 3rd Battalion , 4th Air Defense Field Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade According to a notice from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency , the State Department has approved a possible sale to the United Arab Emirates of Patriot air defense missiles worth around $2 billion.

