Toby Keith to perform for Trump in Saudi Arabia
Toby Keith to perform for Trump in Saudi Arabia The country singer is playing for the president's first overseas visit. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qy8ovG Toby Keith, here performing at a pre-Inaugural show in January, will be playing for in Saudi Arabia during President Trump's visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC