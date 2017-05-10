This Dubai Firm Is Challenging Bitcoi...

This Dubai Firm Is Challenging Bitcoin With Gold-Backed Digital Currency

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

OneGram, a Dubai technology firm, has launched the first-ever digital currency backed by gold in an initial offering expected to raise more than $500 million in capital, company chief executive officer Ibrahim Mohammed told Reuters in an interview. At the current spot price of gold, a sold-out sale with 12.44 million tokens would bring in about $555 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC