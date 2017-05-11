The United Martian Emirates
Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates' grabbed the world's attention when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a plan to establish a colony on Mars by 2117. Officials have been relatively mum about the details of the "Mars 2117 Project"-but [Tuesday] a person helping to lead the endeavor discussed how young Arab people will lead the mission.... According to early mockups, the UAE colony will involve some pretty advanced infrastructure, though more formalized models have not yet been made public.
