Stefan Bollhalder has been appointed Managing Director at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab ...
Jumeirah Group, the Dubai-based luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding has appointed Stefan Bollhalder as Managing Director, Madinat Jumeirah. Mr Bollhalder will oversee the Group's flagship Arabian resort, which last year welcomed more than 590,000 guests, and takes up his position with immediate effect reporting directly to Doris Greif, Senior Vice President, MEASA.
