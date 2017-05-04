Sisi arrives in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf tour
The visit, which is the second by Sisi since he took the office in 2014, will be the third phase of his Gulf tour, after visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in late April and the United Arab Emirates Wednesday. The Gulf tour comes amid rough times in the Middle East, where lots of issues are transpiring, including Astana's agreement to establish safe zones in Syria, the summit between the two wings of Libyan crisis, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj and the dissident army general Khalifa Haftar in Abu Dhabi, the ongoing war in Yemen, and the ongoing dispute between Egypt and KSA over Tiran and Sanafir islands.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|11 hr
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
