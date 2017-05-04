Sisi arrives in Kuwait on third leg o...

Sisi arrives in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf tour

The visit, which is the second by Sisi since he took the office in 2014, will be the third phase of his Gulf tour, after visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in late April and the United Arab Emirates Wednesday. The Gulf tour comes amid rough times in the Middle East, where lots of issues are transpiring, including Astana's agreement to establish safe zones in Syria, the summit between the two wings of Libyan crisis, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj and the dissident army general Khalifa Haftar in Abu Dhabi, the ongoing war in Yemen, and the ongoing dispute between Egypt and KSA over Tiran and Sanafir islands.

