Shah Rukh Khan visits Dubai hospital; makes it a special day for his young fans

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known to his fans as SRK, paid a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital UAE's first paediatric hospital, on May 7, in keeping to the spirit of the UAE's Year of Giving. SRK toured the hospital, getting a first-hand insight into its ultramodern facilities and spent time meeting some of its young inpatients and enquiring about their well-being.

