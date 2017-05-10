Shah Rukh Khan visits Dubai hospital;...

Shah Rukh Khan visits Dubai hospital; makes it a special day for his young fans

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known to his fans as SRK, paid a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital UAE's first paediatric hospital, on May 7, in keeping to the spirit of the UAE's Year of Giving. SRK toured the hospital, getting a first-hand insight into its ultramodern facilities and spent time meeting some of its young inpatients and enquiring about their well-being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC