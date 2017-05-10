Senior language lecturer at NYU Abu D...

Senior language lecturer at NYU Abu Dhabi publishes book on Emirati Arabic proverbs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Nasser Isleem, a senior Arabic language lecturer at NYU Abu Dhabi , has published a book on common Emirati Arabic proverbs. Popular Proverbs: An Entrance to Emirati Culture focuses on common Emirati proverbs in the language as well as their role in daily Arabic life and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC