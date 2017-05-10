Senior language lecturer at NYU Abu Dhabi publishes book on Emirati Arabic proverbs
Nasser Isleem, a senior Arabic language lecturer at NYU Abu Dhabi , has published a book on common Emirati Arabic proverbs. Popular Proverbs: An Entrance to Emirati Culture focuses on common Emirati proverbs in the language as well as their role in daily Arabic life and culture.
