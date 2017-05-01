Saudi Aramco Boosts Fuel-Trading in F...

Saudi Aramco Boosts Fuel-Trading in Fight for Asia, Africa Sales

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco is seeking to boost its fuel-trading volume by more than a third as the world's biggest crude exporter expands its capacity to refine oil to grab a bigger share of growing markets in Asia and Africa, the head of the company's trading unit said. Aramco, as Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC