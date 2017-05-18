Saudi Arabia, UAE Donate $100 Million...

Saudi Arabia, UAE Donate $100 Million To Women's Fund Proposed By Ivanka Trump

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are donating $100 million to a women's empowerment fund proposed by Ivanka Trump , President Donald Trump 's elder daughter and a senior White House adviser. Ivanka Trump helped inspire the fund , which will be led by the World Bank.

Chicago, IL

