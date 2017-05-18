SAP to invest $100m into Mena skill building programmes
Global digital transformation enabler SAP said it plans to invest $100 million into innovative training programmes for building skills and knowledge among youth in the Middle East and North Africa region by 2022. The announcement was made at the 'World Economic Forum on Mena' being held at Dead Sea in Jordan.
