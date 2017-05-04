SAP focuses on training young Arab gr...

SAP focuses on training young Arab graduates in Middle East

Yesterday

SAP has a raft of initiatives planned in the Middle East which includes a strategy to equip young people and entrepreneurs with the IT skills required as the region transforms. Having recently inaugurated its Middle East and North Africa headquarters in the heart of Dubai Internet City, and revealing a five-year $200m investment in the United Arab Emirates , SAP has announced an initiative that will see the business applications supplier offer training to young people in the region.

Chicago, IL

