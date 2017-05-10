Sacked Yemeni governor departs to Sau...

Sacked Yemeni governor departs to Saudi Arabia

Yemeni security officials say a former governor, recently sacked by the president, has departed the southern city of Aden to Saudi Arabia. The move comes after Aidarous al-Zubaidi announced the formation of a separatist council that was rejected by Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Chicago, IL

