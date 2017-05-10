RPT-Mexican beef exporters look to Mu...

RPT-Mexican beef exporters look to Muslim markets as U.S. alternatives

May 12 Mexico's growing beef industry is targeting Muslim consumers in the Middle East for its prime cuts as it seeks to reduce dependence on buyers in the United States. The potential for a U.S.-Mexico trade war under President Donald Trump has accelerated efforts by Mexican beef producers to explore alternative foreign markets to the United States, which buys 94 percent of their exports worth nearly $1.6 billion last year.

