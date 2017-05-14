Regional federations unite to launch ...

Regional federations unite to launch Gulf Challenge off-road rally series

Saudi Arabian rally driver Abdullah Bakhashab and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE disclose details of 2017 Gulf Challenge during a press conference in Dubai yesterday. Dubai : Motorsport federations of six GCC countries will unite to host a brand new off-road rally series, the 2017 Gulf Challenge, it was announced yesterday.

