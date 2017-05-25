Qatar 'fake news' spat divides Arab m...

Qatar 'fake news' spat divides Arab media

15 hrs ago

At least four Arab states have blocked access to Qatari media, including international news channel Al Jazeera, in response to a disputed report about Iran. The spat began earlier this week when the official Qatar News Agency ran a report quoting the Emir of Qatar making favorable comments about Iran and criticizing President Trump's hardline policy towards Tehran.

