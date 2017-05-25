Pascal Eggerstedt has been appointed General Manager at Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites Yas Is...
Pascal Eggerstedt has been appointed General Manager at Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates IHG hotels on Yas Island, the Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites have appointed Pascal Eggerstedt as their new General Manager. With 428-rooms at the Crowne Plaza and 164-rooms at Staybridge Suites, Eggerstedt will overlook the operations at both properties.
