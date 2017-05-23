Oscars for Emirates: UAE Films Now El...

Oscars for Emirates: UAE Films Now Eligible for Academy Awards

The UAE is now eligible to submit an entry into the Academy Awards as part of its foreign language category, announced Dubai International Film Festival on Sunday. A selection committee that was approved this month can now put forward an entry for the 90th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Chicago, IL

