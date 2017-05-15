O2O O U...U O 'O U U OaO Uoeu Uso Uoe' O U O U O O U Uoe...
DP World and its industrial park operator NIP will continue to back the Dubai Plan 2021 and play a key role in enhancing the Emirate's position as a leading economic, industrial and commercial hub according to Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Mr. Bin Sulayem's remarks came during a visit to Electric Way, one of the largest suppliers of electric power cables and construction supplies in the region, which recently inaugurated its headquarters at National Industries Park.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|May 7
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
