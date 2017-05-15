O2O O U...U O 'O U U OaO Uoeu Uso Uoe' O U O U O O U Uoe...

DP World and its industrial park operator NIP will continue to back the Dubai Plan 2021 and play a key role in enhancing the Emirate's position as a leading economic, industrial and commercial hub according to Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Mr. Bin Sulayem's remarks came during a visit to Electric Way, one of the largest suppliers of electric power cables and construction supplies in the region, which recently inaugurated its headquarters at National Industries Park.

