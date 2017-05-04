O U O O O O U O1U O O Uoeo OaO O3UOE O U O1U O O U O O UOEO3UOE...
Aldar Properties PJSC , Abu Dhabi's leading listed property development, investment and management company, has appointed Trojan General Contracting as the main contractor for the first three precincts of its flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres. Trojan General Contracting will mobilise on site immediately as it works on all infrastructure, 652 villas and townhouses, the golf course, golf club house, mosque, retail and community clubs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|7 hr
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
