O U O O O O U O1U O O Uoeo OaO O3UOE O U O1U O O U O O UOEO3UOE...

Aldar Properties PJSC , Abu Dhabi's leading listed property development, investment and management company, has appointed Trojan General Contracting as the main contractor for the first three precincts of its flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres. Trojan General Contracting will mobilise on site immediately as it works on all infrastructure, 652 villas and townhouses, the golf course, golf club house, mosque, retail and community clubs.

