O O Uoe U U O3UOEU Uoeu Usu Uso O U...O1O O USOaO O3OaO ...

Home >> Business >> Goods And Services >> Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Rochester Institute Of Technology - Dubai Graduate First Batch Of Masters Of City Science Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority , the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis , the integrated free zone technology park, announced the graduation of the first batch of students from the Master of City Science program, a first-of-its-kind degree in the MENA region, at the DSO-based Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai , a leading US university in the UAE. The graduation ceremony will take place end of May 2017 at the RIT Dubai campus in the presence of representatives from DSOA, Smart Dubai Office, and the Government of Dubai entities whose employees are among the graduates.

