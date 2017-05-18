O O Uoe U U O U O U O© OaO1U U O...

O O Uoe U U O U O U O OaO1U U O1U OaO O3UOEO3 'O O U O U...OaO O U O O Uoe'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has established the 'Dubai Museums Company'. The new company has been established as part of the Authority's mandates to support Dubai's vision of becoming a regional and global focal point for diverse cultural exchange, to manage and oversee the Emirate's museums, and to preserve and showcase Emirati heritage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... May 7 joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC