O O Uoe U U O U O U O OaO1U U O1U OaO O3UOEO3 'O O U O U...OaO O U O O Uoe'

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has established the 'Dubai Museums Company'. The new company has been established as part of the Authority's mandates to support Dubai's vision of becoming a regional and global focal point for diverse cultural exchange, to manage and oversee the Emirate's museums, and to preserve and showcase Emirati heritage.
