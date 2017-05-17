O O U O Oa O O O O O O U O O Usu OaO OaO O U...O U O2 O O Uoe...

Asset Management Firms select Dubai International Financial Centre as destination of choice for Property Funds and Real Estate Investment Trusts Dubai International Financial Centre , the leading financial hub in the $7.4 trillion Middle East, Africa and South Asia , has reinforced its position as the largest fund regime in the region at an event which highlighted how property funds and Real Estate Investment Trusts are becoming increasingly popular and opening up significant investment opportunities in the real estate sector. The event, hosted by DIFC and the Dubai Financial Services Authority , highlighted how the region is experiencing growth in property funds including REITs, Qualified Investor Funds and Exempt Funds.

