New York University Abu Dhabi honors class of 2017 at its fourth graduation ceremony
New York University Abu Dhabi celebrated its fourth graduation ceremony today honoring the exemplary achievement, intellectual passion, and initiative of the Class of 2017. 165 students from 64 countries were conferred degrees at the ceremony that took place on the University's campus on Saadiyat Island.
