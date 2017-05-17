Nestle inaugurates Nescafe and Maggi ...

Nestle inaugurates Nescafe and Maggi factory in Dubai

NestlA© has invested 530m dirhams in the site, which joins two other factories in Dubai Investment Park . Marco Settembri, executive vice president NestlA© SA and head of zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said: "The Al-Maha factory underlines our commitment to our customers, our willingness to invest and create jobs, and our ambition to minimize our environmental impact."

