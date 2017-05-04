Nadia, Amina, Hareb and Ahmed: Four E...

Nadia, Amina, Hareb and Ahmed: Four Emiratis Who Made it to the Top in UAE

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

"These four highly-talented leaders have all seized opportunities to develop their careers as senior executives within one of the UAE's largest businesses." Etihad Airways has announced new roles and responsibilities for four of its most senior UAE nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 20 hr joe 4
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC