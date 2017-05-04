Mumbai businessman drowns in Dubai se...

Mumbai businessman drowns in Dubai seas in attempt to rescue dog

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

On spotting a dog drowning in the ocean, the 41-year-old jumped in to rescue it, without a thought for his own life It wasn't even his pet, but when this 41-year-old businessman saw a dog drowning in the sea off the coast of Dubai, he didn't think twice before jumping to its rescue. Tragically, he never made it out alive, and by all accounts, neither did the dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC