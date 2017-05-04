Mumbai businessman drowns in Dubai seas in attempt to rescue dog
On spotting a dog drowning in the ocean, the 41-year-old jumped in to rescue it, without a thought for his own life It wasn't even his pet, but when this 41-year-old businessman saw a dog drowning in the sea off the coast of Dubai, he didn't think twice before jumping to its rescue. Tragically, he never made it out alive, and by all accounts, neither did the dog.
