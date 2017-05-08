Maradona to coach UAE second-tier side
PARIS: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been appointed as the new coach of second-division Emirati side Al-Fujairah, he said on Sunday. "These are my new colours," Maradona, 56, wrote on his Facebook page alongside a picture of himself holding the club's red and white jersey with his name and number 10 on the back.
