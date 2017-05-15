Lars Heemann has been appointed F&B Director at Sofitel The Palm Dubai, United Arab Emirates
With over 24 years' experience in the hotel industry, Heemann has worked with prestigious hotel brands across the globe and brings his extensive knowledge of the hospitality and F&B industry to his new role. The German national started his career at Marriott Hotel, Hamburg as a casual waiter.
