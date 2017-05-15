Lars Heemann has been appointed F&B D...

Lars Heemann has been appointed F&B Director at Sofitel The Palm Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

With over 24 years' experience in the hotel industry, Heemann has worked with prestigious hotel brands across the globe and brings his extensive knowledge of the hospitality and F&B industry to his new role. The German national started his career at Marriott Hotel, Hamburg as a casual waiter.

Chicago, IL

