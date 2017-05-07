Justin Bieber Slays Autism Rocks Performance In Dubai & The Crowd Goes Wild
Can you say 'epic'? Justin Bieber's Autism Rocks concert in Dubai on May 6 was certainly one for the record books. The 'Sorry' singer took the stage, and didn't leave until he was done impressing the crowd with his amazing voice and killer moves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|14 hr
|joe
|4
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC