Justin Bieber Flirts With Bikini-Clad...

Justin Bieber Flirts With Bikini-Clad Mystery Woman During His Day Off In Dubai

18 hrs ago

Work hard, play hard! Justin Bieber was spotted chatting up a stunning mystery woman on May 5, during his fun-filled day off in Dubai. Flaunting his chiseled abs and tatted chest, the singer was living it up to the fullest at the luxurious beach-side bar! Justin Bieber , 23, ditched his shirt while lounging at a beach-side bar in Dubai on May 5. Enjoying a break from his Purpose world tour, he was seen chatting up a bikini-clad mystery brunette at the exotic location.

