Jannissa Siriwises has been appointed Spa and recreation manager at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Un...
JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has appointed Jannissa Siriwises as the new Saray Spa spa and recreation manager, responsible for overseeing the spa facilities and health club. A Thai native, Siriwises has over 12 years' experience working in the spa and fitness industry in five-star luxury hotels.
