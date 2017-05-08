Iran's president attacks rival's back...

Iran's president attacks rival's background in judiciary

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that voters in next week's presidential election do not want someone who is only familiar with "execution and imprisonment," an apparent criticism of a hard-line rival who is a longtime judge. The semi-official ISNA news agency says Rouhani did not name any of his five election rivals in the campaign speech, but appeared to be referring to Ebrahim Raisi, who is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Chicago, IL

