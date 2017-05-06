IndiGo starts flying to Doha from India

IndiGo starts flying to Doha from India

IndiGo and Hamad International Airport officials cut a cake at HIA to celebrate the arrival of the first flight by the Indian carrier to Doha In its endeavour to strengthen operations in the Middle-East region, IndiGo, India's largest and fastest growing low-cost carrier, commenced its operations in Doha. With the touch-down of 6E 1701 Delhi - Doha flight on Friday at 12:30pm at Hamad International Airport , Doha became its 7th international and 4th Middle-Eastern destination after Sharjah, Muscat and Dubai on IndiGo's ever growing network.

