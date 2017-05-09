IndiGo soars as Middle East expansion promises gains
IndiGo ventured into the Middle East in the year 2011 with the launch of Dubai and Muscat as its first international destinations. From three daily flights in 2011, IndiGo has established itself as a preferred carrier on India - Middle East routes with increased capacities and compelling fares on Sharjah, Muscat and Dubai sectors over the years.
